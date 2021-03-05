Bishop International Airport hosting COVID-19 vaccine site for Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Bishop International Airport and the Genesee County Health Department are partnering to host a permanent COVID-19 vaccination site in the economy parking lot of the airport.

The clinics will be by appointment only. But it is a sign that the county is preparing to be able to vaccinate more people and at a quicker rate.

The Genesee County Health Department is anticipating vaccine supply to increase in the coming weeks and months. Having a larger permanent vaccination site like the airport will help ensure that supply is doled out quicker.

”We are really excited about this partnership. This gives us a big open footprint to be able to run a lot of cars through for the drive thru clinic,” said Kim VanSlyke-Smith, the director of nursing services for the Genesee County Health Department.

Because the lot is a much larger venue than other permanent vaccination sites, more people will be able to get vaccinated as long as supply levels of the vaccine don’t drop. Appointments will be necessary for everyone to get the vaccine there and nobody will be vaccinated without the health department scheduling them in advance.

Smith said the drive-through clinic at Flint Northwestern High School on Thursday was able to get 1,200 people vaccinated, but it was pretty crowded. She believes the Bishop International Airport clinic should be able to vaccinate 1,200 a day more easily.

“There’s a lot of details that go into it,” Smith said. “Not only do we need a big enough parking space, but the vaccine, because of its fragility and vulnerability to the cold and the weather, we have to have a place where we have a building.”

She said the plan is to alternate having drive-through clinics at the airport and at Flint Northwestern several times a week as vaccine supplies increase.

“We’re actually able to start planning clinics a week in advance, where prior to this week we were having to plan them week by week,” Smith said.

Navigating the new airport clinic should be fairly straightforward. Patients will pull up to the registration tent, where they fill out a form and receive a vaccination card.

A variety of health professionals will administer the vaccine while people remain in their vehicles. All patients have to do is roll up their sleeve so the shot can be administered to the shoulder muscle.

“We have physicians, nursing, pharmacy volunteers all credentialed to be able to give vaccines,” Smith said.

Patients will pull forward and relax for about 15 to 30 minutes in the parking before they are sent home.

Saturday will be the first clinic scheduled at the airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. People who received their first dose about a month ago at Grand Blanc High School have been invited to get their second dose at the airport.

Vaccine will only be administered to people with appointments set by the health department. No walk-in traffic will be allowed in without an appointment.

