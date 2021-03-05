COVID-19 vaccination event organizers: Please answer your phone

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Organizers planning a mass COVID-19 vaccination event for Bay, Midland and Saginaw counties residents are running into a problem scheduling enough appointments.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service and Michigan National Guard cannot get in touch with several residents age 65 and older who are on their county’s vaccine waiting list. They believe people are refusing to answer calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.

Delta College is hosting the mass vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Only people who schedule appointments in advance will receive the vaccine. No walk-in traffic will be allowed inside without an appointment.

Organizers are using a phone bank to call residents of the three counties. Calls are coming in from toll free 866 numbers and from the 517 area code in the Lansing area.

State officials believe too many people eligible for the vaccine in the 989 area code around Mid-Michigan are ignoring the calls to set a vaccine appointment on the mistaken belief that the calls are marketers or robocalls.

“We respectfully ask everybody with a 989 area code who is on the wait-list in Bay, Midland and Saginaw counties to please take advantage of this free opportunity by answering your phone if it comes from an 866 or 517 number,” said Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh.

About 1,000 appointments are available for residents in each of the three counties this weekend -- a total of 3,000 doses. The Delta College clinic will offer drive-through and indoor vaccination stations with Michigan National Guard teams and college nursing students administering the vaccine.

Everyone who receives an appointment in advance should enter the Delta College campus from Delta Road.

A second mass vaccination clinic is tentatively scheduled for April 10 and 11 to provide the second dose for everyone who gets the vaccine this weekend.

Organizers say nobody should call their local health department about setting up an appointment for this weekend’s clinic and nobody should come without receiving an appointment in advance.

