Fenton bride relieved by capacity increase for reception venue, but still nervous

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Capacity limits for indoor gatherings are changing.

Starting Friday, banquet and event halls can host 25 people under the eased restrictions.

For a Fenton bride and groom, it’s a sigh of relief that capacity restrictions are being relaxed. But they remain on pins and needles, because a lot can happen between now and when they’re supposed to get married.

Victoria Seitz and her fiancee Kyle Davis got engaged in December 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic began. Ask any couple trying to make wedding plans during a pandemic and they’ll probably say it’s not fun.

“It’s just frustrating and difficult,” Seitz said.

How many people can they invite indoors versus outdoors? There are questions about masks, social distancing and a huge case of the what if’s.

But Seitz and Davis have a plan for when they the knot in a little more than two months.

“Our plan is to get married at a church, which we are unsure of the location because of the restrictions,” Seitz said. “We have our reception at the Fenton Winery and Brewery, and right now we have 50% capacity.”

Because the venue is considered a bar and restaurant, the capacity is much higher. However, if the reception was held at a banquet or event hall, only 25 people would be allowed.

Seitz already had to butcher her guest list in half from 280 to 140. Even though restrictions are easing up, a lot can happen between now and May 22, when these two say “I do.”

“We don’t know if we’re going to be able to have 50%, if it’s going to go maybe down to 25% or up, so that’s the most frustrating part,” Seitz said.

For now, there’s not much she can do besides hold onto hope that everything works out the way it should.

“Stay positive and be flexible, because we’re really just kind of going with the flow,” Seitz said. “As hard as it it, we’re big planners, but we also don’t really have a choice but to go with the flow.”

