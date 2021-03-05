Advertisement

Flushing man faces eight charges after child pornography investigation

A Henry County, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after officials received a tip regarding...
A Henry County, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after officials received a tip regarding child pornography.(ap newsroom)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing man is facing eight charges after police say he looked at child sexually abusive images on his home computer.

Police arrested 32-year-old Brandon Erich Brown and he was arraigned Tuesday in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

  • four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Brown after he allegedly viewed child sexually abusive images online. Investigators seized digital evidence from his residence and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Flint residents say they are fed up with blight in their neighborhood. They say the issues...
Blight causes rodent issues for Flint residents
An mid-Michigan organization aimed at helping the addicted community says fentanyl is causing...
Three suspicious deaths in Flint blamed on possible overdoses
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Nelda Hunt died of Legionnaires' disease, which her daughter blames on McLaren Flint Hospital,...
Daughter of Legionnaires’ victim believes McLaren Flint is ‘getting away with murder’
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports most new COVID-19 cases in over a month

Latest News

A Plymouth restaurant is the 41st in Michigan to lose its liquor licenses temporarily for...
Plymouth restaurant loses liquor licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Genesee County opens drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bishop airport
Allegiant Air
Allegiant Air begins new nonstop flights from Flint to Las Vegas
51-year-old driver killed after hitting tree in Shiawassee County