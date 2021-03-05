Flushing man faces eight charges after child pornography investigation

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing man is facing eight charges after police say he looked at child sexually abusive images on his home computer.

Police arrested 32-year-old Brandon Erich Brown and he was arraigned Tuesday in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Brown after he allegedly viewed child sexually abusive images online. Investigators seized digital evidence from his residence and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.