Genesee County opens drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bishop airport

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Health Department is opening a permanent drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Bishop International Airport.

The clinic will be open by appointment only and will not accept any walk-in patients who haven’t received instructions from the health department.

“As part of the transportation network that connects our region to the world, and as a community partner, we couldn’t be more pleased to be a part of the process to vaccinate our community against COVID-19,” said Bishop International Airport Director Nino Sapone.

The clinic will be set up for people who receive appointments from the health department in the airport’s economy parking lot at 3262 W. Bristol Road. Appointments will be offered according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccine priority guidelines.

As of Friday, all health care workers with direct contact to patients, anyone age 65 or older and workers in critical occupations like teachers and first responders are eligible for the vaccine.

Eligibility expands on Monday to people age 50 and older with chronic medical conditions, caregivers of people age 16 or older with chronic medical conditions and people living in long-term care facilities. In two weeks, everyone age 50 and older regardless of health status becomes eligible on March 22.

Genesee County residents who want to receive the vaccine should fill out an online preregistration survey. Senior citizens who lack a computer or internet access can call their senior center, the Valley Area Agency on Aging at 810-239-7671 or the health department at 810-424-4443 for assistance getting registered.

The health department says vaccine supplies in Genesee County are increasing every week, but the demand continues to outpace the supply. Officials are asking for patience while they work through the vaccine waiting list.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.