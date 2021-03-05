JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

As promised, Thursday was noticeably cooler across all of Mid-Michigan. Even with a decent amount of sun shining during the afternoon, temperatures didn’t move very much. Lows Thursday morning were generally in the middle 20s, while highs for the afternoon had to fight to make it past the freezing mark. It was a northerly wind that did the trick. With clear skies and a north to northwesterly wind overnight, temperatures early Friday morning will slip through the teens.

Friday will be a little bit warmer across the across the ABC12 viewing area, but the winds will also be a little bit stronger. Northwesterly winds will be sustained at 13 to 18 mph as mostly sunny skies hold across area. Highs for the day will surround the 40-degree mark, but it won’t feel that warm. Winds will be lighter for Saturday and Sunday, and the sun will continue to shine brightly overhead. High temperatures Saturday will again surround 40, while Sunday will be a bit warmer with light & variable breezes.

Warming will become a little more pronounced as we begin the workweek. A combination of mostly sunny skies and a stronger southwesterly wind will propel temperatures into the 50s Monday afternoon. A few more clouds will drift in Tuesday, but as southwesterly winds continue to hold, we should see the mercury climb through the 50s. A few spots may well push into the lower 60s. We may have another shot at 60+ for Wednesday before some rain moves in and cools us down. - JR