Michigan House resolution calls for flexibility with high school sports spectators

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House passed a resolution drafted by a Genesee County lawmaker this week calling for more flexibility with spectators at high school sports events.

Republican State Rep. Mike Mueller of Linden backed the measure calling on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to change spectator rules for high schools so they can allow immediate family members of athletes to attend competitions.

The resolution is nonbinding and does not carry the force of law. It will be sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel as a request to change COVID-19 restrictions accordingly.

Mueller, who is chairman of the House Government Operations Committee, hosted a hearing Thursday morning with testimony from a mother whose son had to choose one parent to attend his state finals competition for powerlifting.

“It’s heartbreaking what these overly strict capacity limits are doing to student-athletes across our state,” said Mueller. “I truly believe schools could safely accommodate kids from blended families and others who really don’t deserve the stress and anxiety that results from picking and choosing which of their loved ones gets to attend an event.”

The new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order that took effect Friday allows up to 375 people to gather in gyms and arenas with fewer than 10,000 seats, including the athletes, coaches and officials.

Mueller’s resolution calls for schools to continue enforcing social distancing protocols among spectators at athletic competitions.

