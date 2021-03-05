Michigan lawmakers disturbed by the ‘undercooked, moldy,’ food given to Michigan National Guard members

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (03/04/2021) - National outcry over a disturbing problem for Michigan National Guard troops protecting the U.S. Capitol: their food.

Gray Television was able to obtain photos from a Michigan National guardsman’s wife, appearing to show undercooked meat, rotten fruit, moldy bread, and metal shavings.

On Tuesday, all 14 U.S. House of Representatives from Michigan signed a letter, asking the National Guard to take action now.

It all started shortly after President Biden’s inauguration on January 20, deploying 1,000 Michigan National Guard members to Washington D.C. to protect the U.S. Capitol from any acts of terrorism like the ones that disturbed our nation on January 6.

“It’s a real expression of patriotism for them. They’re separated from their families. They’re separated from the work that they would normally do in order to provide this service,” Congressman Dan Kildee from Michigan’s Fifth District said.

Kildee says lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives interact with National Guard members on a daily basis, thanking them for their service and asking where they’re from. That’s why when he heard some disturbing details about the poor quality of their food like raw meat, moldy bread, and even metal shavings, he took it to heart.

“They deserve more than just adequate food. They should have good food. They should be well taken care of. It should be at least one small expression of our gratitude for their willingness to serve our country,” Kildee said.

On Tuesday, Kildee and the 13 other Michigan lawmakers from the U.S. House signed a letter, demanding that the National Guard take immediate action: fire the food contractor, get a new one, or give service members a daily allowance to get food on their own.

Those signatures include congress members from both sides of the isle, including Republican John Moolenaar from Michigan’s Fourth District.

“There’s a bipartisan commitment to support our troops. They’re giving up so much to be here. They don’t determine the mission. They respond and take on the mission, and they deserve much better than this,” Moolenaar said.

The contractor in question is defending itself saying its meals aren’t to blame.

Federal leadership of the National Guard is adding this isn’t a systemic issue.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.