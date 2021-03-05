Advertisement

MSU: 75% percent of fall undergrad classes will be in person

There are roughly 100 third and fourth-year Michigan State University medical students in rotation at Flint area hospitals.(ABC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University plans to offer in-person instruction in 75% of undergraduate classes in the fall.

Spectators will be welcomed again at sports events and performing arts shows.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. shared the news in a letter to the community Friday. Stanley is encouraging staff and students to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they qualify.

Stanley didn’t offer any details about attending Big Ten games on campus but says spectators will be allowed. Stanley says attendance will depend on state rules for large crowds.

Most undergraduate classes at MSU have been online since after the outbreak began a year ago.

