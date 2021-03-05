New COVID-19 cases remains above 1,000 for fourth day in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases remained above 1,000 on Friday for the fourth consecutive day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,486 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 594,765. State health officials reported 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,610.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped slightly, but remained at the second highest level in a week with more than 44,600 tests completed Thursday. The percentage of positive tests remained below 4% on Thursday, settling at 3.95%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 decreased on Friday after two days of increases. As of Friday, 850 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 26 from Thursday. Of those, 747 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators decreased slightly on Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 222 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 97 of them are on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are seven fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and five fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 3.032 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 1.463 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.486 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 82,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those, nearly 2.505 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 22,076 cases and 703 deaths, which is an increase of 58 cases.

Saginaw, 15,315 cases and 513 deaths, which is an increase of 36 cases and one death.

Arenac, 683 cases, 24 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 7,222 cases, 281 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Clare, 1,410 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 1,265 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Gratiot, 2,470 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 1,658 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Iosco, 1,131 cases and 64 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 3,593 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Lapeer, 4,446 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Midland, 4,475 cases, 62 deaths and 4,321 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Ogemaw, 948 cases and 33 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 325 cases and 19 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,046 cases, 33 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Sanilac, 1,926 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Shiawassee, 3,657 cases, 79 deaths and 3,420 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Tuscola, 2,891 cases, 128 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

