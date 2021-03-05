Advertisement

Ontario leader disappointed in Biden for not sharing vaccine

(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - The leader of Canada’s most populous province is expressing irritation with the U.S. refusal to ship vaccines north of the border.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday he’d hoped for a change of stance with a new American president, but it remains “every person for themselves.”

The U.S. so far isn’t allowing locally made vaccines to be exported, so Canada has been forced to get vaccines from Europe and Asia.

The administration of new U.S. President Joe Biden so far has turned down requests from Canada and Mexico for quick shipments of vaccines, saying he needs to cover U.S. needs first.

