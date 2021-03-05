Plymouth restaurant loses liquor licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended licenses for the 41st bar or restaurant over COVID-19 violations in the past six months.

The commission temporarily suspended licenses for Greek Islands Eatery in Plymouth this week. The restaurant is accused of violating COVID-19 restrictions by allowing indoor gatherings, exceeding the 25% indoor dining capacity limit, allowing patrons to intermingle, not enforcing face covering orders and failing to require social distancing.

Greek Islands’ owners are scheduled to appear before a state administrative law judge on March 10 for a hearing to decide whether the license suspensions will continue or any other penalties imposed.

Since September, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended licenses for 41 bars and restaurants accused of violating statewide COVID-19 orders.

Corky’s Beal City Tavern in Isabella County was among three businesses to lose their liquor licenses temporarily on Jan. 19. Down the Tracks bar in Flint was among three other establishments to lose liquor licenses a week earlier.

Thirteen other restaurants, including two from Mid-Michigan, received fines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in December for COVID-19 violations.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended liquor licenses for Tenacity Brewing in Flint and four other businesses the week before Christmas. Tenacity served a seven-day license suspension and paid a $600 fine before resuming alcohol service.

The commission also suspended liquor licenses for five other businesses earlier in December.

Two restaurants and a motel, along with The Meeting Place in Fenton, lost their liquor licenses temporarily in November. The Meeting Place got its liquor license back after a hearing in early December.

Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer also had its liquor license suspended in early December. A judge suspended the restaurant’s liquor license for 45 days and issued a $300 fine. Other businesses in Port Huron and Lansing lost their liquor licenses temporarily.

Five other businesses in Newaygo, Fremont, Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids all had their liquor licenses suspended since September based on violations of COVID-19 orders.

