Some Mid-Michigan residents invited to COVID-19 vaccine clinic without appointments

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department is hosting one of the area’s first drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinics where appointments are not required.

The vaccine will be available at the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department, 1632 Brady St. in Chesaning, from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. However, only residents age 65 or older living in the following 10 zip codes may receive the vaccine without an appointment:

48614, 48655, 48637, 48626, 48807, 48616, 48460, 48649, 48831, 48841.

Everyone who comes should bring a photo ID and carpool with others if possible. No vehicles will be allowed to stop or park along M-57 or Brady Street for the event.

A long line is expected, so the health department is urging everyone to be patient.

