Advertisement

Some Mid-Michigan residents invited to COVID-19 vaccine clinic without appointments

Only residents of 10 zip codes who are 65 or older are invited
Residents at Hope Harbor received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents at Hope Harbor received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.(Diamond Nunnally (KSNB))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department is hosting one of the area’s first drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinics where appointments are not required.

The vaccine will be available at the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department, 1632 Brady St. in Chesaning, from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. However, only residents age 65 or older living in the following 10 zip codes may receive the vaccine without an appointment:

48614, 48655, 48637, 48626, 48807, 48616, 48460, 48649, 48831, 48841.

Everyone who comes should bring a photo ID and carpool with others if possible. No vehicles will be allowed to stop or park along M-57 or Brady Street for the event.

A long line is expected, so the health department is urging everyone to be patient.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Flint residents say they are fed up with blight in their neighborhood. They say the issues...
Blight causes rodent issues for Flint residents
An mid-Michigan organization aimed at helping the addicted community says fentanyl is causing...
Three suspicious deaths in Flint blamed on possible overdoses
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Nelda Hunt died of Legionnaires' disease, which her daughter blames on McLaren Flint Hospital,...
Daughter of Legionnaires’ victim believes McLaren Flint is ‘getting away with murder’
Ennis Center for Children, Flint Michigan
No beds: Ennis Center waits for weeks in ER with child to get mental health help

Latest News

State Rep. Mike Mueller testifies before the Michigan House.
Michigan House resolution calls for flexibility with high school sports spectators
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Minimum wage hike falls short as Senate debates virus relief, stimulus checks bill
Ontario leader disappointed in Biden for not sharing vaccine
A Plymouth restaurant is the 41st in Michigan to lose its liquor licenses temporarily for...
Plymouth restaurant loses liquor licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations