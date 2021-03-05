Sunshine and average highs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunshine! What a great way to head into the weekend. Friday afternoon will bring a few fair weather clouds, but sunshine will rule the skies for many. Expect high temperatures to warm up slightly – approaching 40 degrees across the state of Michigan. Winds could be breezy at times but will generally range between 5-15 mph out of the northwest.

Heading into Saturday & Sunday we’ll have a few more fair weather clouds along the Lake Huron shoreline. Many of us will see a decent amount of sunshine, however. Highs will range in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Big changes come starting Monday! Sunshine will continue but our winds turn to the southwest. Therefore high temperatures will be allowed to reach their full potential in the upper 50s near 60 degrees.

Tuesday will bring even warmer temperatures with much of the viewing area expected to top the 60 degree mark. The last time we were that warm was back on November 20th. Rain showers will move in Wednesday with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.