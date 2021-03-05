Advertisement

Workers setting COVID-19 vaccine appointments plead with people to answer phone

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Answer your phone.

That’s what state health leaders are telling Mid-Michigan senior citizens who are registered on COVID-19 vaccine waiting lists. Because right now, many are missing out on their chance to be vaccinated.

The Protect Michigan Commission says thousands of people from Bay, Midland and Saginaw counties are eligible for a mass vaccination clinic at Delta College this weekend. But phone banks working to set up 3,000 appointments for Saturday and Sunday are having difficulty getting in touch with people.

Many people see a random number calling and pass it off as another robocall or marketer. But that random number may be their chance at the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is why were calling. Please please please answer your phone. We are calling to schedule your vaccination appointment,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission.

She said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan National Guard are calling residents in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties on the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list to schedule appointments for the Delta College event this weekend.

“Folks have reached out to their health departments and registered and they’ve just been waiting to get a scheduled appointment,” Ebersole Singh said. “This is a great opportunity. We’re going to administer 3,000 doses of the vaccine over the weekend.”

The issue is, the phone calls to set appointments aren’t coming from the 989 area code, where all of the residents live.

“If you see a 517 area code or a MI COVID Help, which is an 866 number, that’s likely outreach calling to schedule your appointment for this weekend,” Ebersole Singh said.

Registration lists from all three county health departments are being used to schedule 1,000 appointments per county.

The clinic at Delta College will offer both drive-through and indoor vaccination stations. People who get appointments only need to bring identification.

