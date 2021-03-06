Customers react to indoor dining capacity increase

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Friday was the first time bars and restaurants will be up to 50% capacity in months. Indoor dining had been limited to 25% with a 10 p.m. curfew since February 1st.

On Tuesday the state announced the increased capacity for indoor dining with a capacity up to 100 people and a curfew still in effect but will now be enforced at 11 p.m.

Customers dining out say they are just happy things seem to be going back to normal.

“I don’t blame the governor for anything she’s done, I think she’s done a wonderful job keeping us safe. But a lot of us are getting very restless and it seems so good to come out any and have someone wait on you,” said Linda Johnson.

Some people think these restrictions will not make a huge difference.

“The change from 25 to 50% doesn’t really mean a whole heck of a lot, because the tables still have to be spaced six feet apart so for a small restaurant. It won’t make a difference because it just goes by fire capacity. And so it’s still the same amount of people, and then for those larger restaurants, the max capacity is limited to 100 people. So it really doesn’t help them, said Christyn.

However, people are still trying to enjoy the indoor dining as much as they can.

“I’m glad everything’s trying to get back to normal I can’t wait till he does. But for right now it’s cool,” said Alonzo.

