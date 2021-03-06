Advertisement

Flint community excited to see Claressa Shields put on a show in her hometown for the first time

Claressa Shields fighting to become first undisputed world champion in two different weight classes
By Michael Nafso
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (03/05/2021) - The excitement is continuing to build as fans wait to see Claressa Shields fight in her hometown for the very first time.

It’s a moment that’s long overdue, holding strong meaning for the Vehicle City.

In October 2019, the stage was set for Shields’ first professional fight in front of her hometown crowd in Flint. That fight would later be postponed after her brother assaulted her opponent’s trainer.

During an ABC-12 exclusive interview, Shields shared at that time what it meant for her to put on a show for the city.

”In the midst of my career, while everything is up and everything is great, I wanted to bring some of that hope and some of that happiness back here in Flint,” Shields said.

Now, in March 2021, after waiting a year and a half, Shields is finally getting that chance. This time fighting to become the first boxer in the 4-belt era, female or male, to become an undisputed world champion in two different weight classes.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, the crowd will be much smaller. Still, some like Karen Crowder are using the fight as an excuse to get out for the first time since the pandemic started.

”Claressa brought me out, you know what I mean? Like I said, we’ve been locked up. I missed everything else. I haven’t been out to the restaurants or anything, but when they told me they had the six-foot seating, I had to come out and see her,” Crowder said.

Crowder says, “We need to support our own,” because Shields represents the determination of the Vehicle City.

”We’ve had our battles. We had our situation, but it’s still we come out fighting all the time, so we continue to fight, to improve, and to better ourselves,” Crowder said.

Also here to support Shields is her hairstylist, helping selling merchandise that she says Shields designed on her own.

“I’m really close with her, so I see how much she loves her city. I see how hard she goes for us. Even if a lot of people don’t, she really put on for us, like she really represents us well,” Jennifer Beady said.

Doors at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center opened at 6:00 in the evening, but Shields is expecting to enter the ring around 11:00 at night.

