Advertisement

JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bright sunshine bathed most of Mid-Michigan Friday for most of the day, but we did have a frisky northwesterly wind that kept a bit of a chill in the air.  Temperatures surrounded the 20-degree mark early Friday morning, with highs during the afternoon moving into the upper 30s.  Overall, it was right on target for what an early March day should be.  With lots of starlight holding overnight, temperatures will again surround the 20-degree mark early Saturday morning.

Weather for the weekend is shaping up pretty well.  Saturday will feature a good amount of sunshine for the day.  A few thicker clouds may get stirred up by a northwesterly wind during the afternoon.  I can’t completely rule out a few flakes of snow for the northern parts of the area, and out in the thumb.  Highs will hold in the 30s for the day.  Sunday will be a little bit brighter and a skosh warmer.  Also, light & variable wind conditions are expected for the day.

Southwesterly winds will increase to better than 15 mph again for the start of the week.  This will draw warmer air into the state.  The warmer air will combine with more sunshine, resulting in quick and substantial warming.  High temperatures Monday will move easily into the 50s.  For Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will cruise through the 50s.  If we manage to see a good bit of afternoon sunshine either of those afternoons, highs may even pop into the 60s.  There will be a chance of some rain by Wednesday afternoon. - JR

Most Read

Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Michigan State Police trooper charged with felonious assault for K-9 incident
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the Michigan National Guard troops deployed on a security mission...
Gov. Whitmer meets with Michigan National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.
An mid-Michigan organization aimed at helping the addicted community says fentanyl is causing...
Three suspicious deaths in Flint blamed on possible overdoses

Latest News

Decent Sunshine for the Weekend...
JR's Friday Night Weather Report
Another Chilly Night is in Store...
JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report
Another Chilly Night is in Store...
JR's Friday Evening Weather Report
Sunshine and warmer
Sunshine and average highs