JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Bright sunshine bathed most of Mid-Michigan Friday for most of the day, but we did have a frisky northwesterly wind that kept a bit of a chill in the air. Temperatures surrounded the 20-degree mark early Friday morning, with highs during the afternoon moving into the upper 30s. Overall, it was right on target for what an early March day should be. With lots of starlight holding overnight, temperatures will again surround the 20-degree mark early Saturday morning.

Weather for the weekend is shaping up pretty well. Saturday will feature a good amount of sunshine for the day. A few thicker clouds may get stirred up by a northwesterly wind during the afternoon. I can’t completely rule out a few flakes of snow for the northern parts of the area, and out in the thumb. Highs will hold in the 30s for the day. Sunday will be a little bit brighter and a skosh warmer. Also, light & variable wind conditions are expected for the day.

Southwesterly winds will increase to better than 15 mph again for the start of the week. This will draw warmer air into the state. The warmer air will combine with more sunshine, resulting in quick and substantial warming. High temperatures Monday will move easily into the 50s. For Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will cruise through the 50s. If we manage to see a good bit of afternoon sunshine either of those afternoons, highs may even pop into the 60s. There will be a chance of some rain by Wednesday afternoon. - JR