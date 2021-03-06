Advertisement

Seasonably cool weekend ahead before big warm-up this week

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A pleasant weekend is shaping up for Mid-Michigan but as we look ahead to next week, all eyes will be on the big warm-up that is heading our way with the warmest temperatures of the season moving in.

Not a whole lot to talk about this weekend in the weather department. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature tons of sunshine and just a few clouds. On Saturday, a northwest wind will make it feel a little cooler with highs in the 30s. Parts of the Thumb may stay in the lower 30s through the day. Similar temperatures are expected Sunday after a cold start with highs in the upper 30s. Cloud cover is expected to increase late in the day Sunday, but we’ll still see lots of sunshine throughout the day.

A warm front will slide through the area on Monday and that’ll usher in the warmest air of the season. Temperatures will climb into the 50s on Mondy and then we’ll be near 60 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry weather prevails through Monday and Tuesday but rain chances will return late in the day Wednesday. Showers will be likely on Thursday as a cold front slides through and our temperatures will fall during the afternoon. Cooler, but still above normal, weather will be back with us towards the end of the week with a flurry or sprinkle falling from the sky on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Michigan State Police trooper charged with felonious assault for K-9 incident
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the Michigan National Guard troops deployed on a security mission...
Gov. Whitmer meets with Michigan National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.
Allegiant Air
Allegiant Air begins new nonstop flights from Flint to Las Vegas

Latest News

Big warm-up coming this week
Big warm-up coming this week
Decent Sunshine for the Weekend...
JR’s Friday Night Weather Report
Decent Sunshine for the Weekend...
JR's Friday Night Weather Report
Another Chilly Night is in Store...
JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report