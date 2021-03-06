Seasonably cool weekend ahead before big warm-up this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A pleasant weekend is shaping up for Mid-Michigan but as we look ahead to next week, all eyes will be on the big warm-up that is heading our way with the warmest temperatures of the season moving in.

Not a whole lot to talk about this weekend in the weather department. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature tons of sunshine and just a few clouds. On Saturday, a northwest wind will make it feel a little cooler with highs in the 30s. Parts of the Thumb may stay in the lower 30s through the day. Similar temperatures are expected Sunday after a cold start with highs in the upper 30s. Cloud cover is expected to increase late in the day Sunday, but we’ll still see lots of sunshine throughout the day.

A warm front will slide through the area on Monday and that’ll usher in the warmest air of the season. Temperatures will climb into the 50s on Mondy and then we’ll be near 60 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry weather prevails through Monday and Tuesday but rain chances will return late in the day Wednesday. Showers will be likely on Thursday as a cold front slides through and our temperatures will fall during the afternoon. Cooler, but still above normal, weather will be back with us towards the end of the week with a flurry or sprinkle falling from the sky on Friday.

