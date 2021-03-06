Advertisement

Some mid-Michigan Rite Aid locations have more doses than appointments

A Rite Aid Pharmacy
A Rite Aid Pharmacy(WHSV)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) (3/5/2021)--There’s a fading opportunity for people in the northern part of the ABC12 viewing area: one of the state’s largest pharmacy chains -- Rite Aid -- says it has more vaccines than appointments and they’re looking for people to give them to.

“I really want to get these doses used because so many people need them.”

Jessica Batteen’s job puts her on the frontlines of the fight to get as many shots into as many arms as possible. As part of that, the Rite Aid pharmacy leader makes sure the chain’s vaccination effort runs smoothly. So, what appeared to be a significant surplus in doses couldn’t escape her attention.

“Why would you say these appointments aren’t being filled? Is it a lack of interest or is it a lack of awareness?”

“I think it’s a lack of awareness and the fact that a lot of it is online,” she responded during a Friday Zoom conversation.

On the national level, Rite Aid gets around 75-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine regularly. For many of its clinics, that translates into 200 shots and 200 appointments on offer every day five days a week. In some spots, including Mt. Pleasant, for instance, roughly half of those slots have gone unfilled.

“What’s your reaction to that?”

“It’s kind of sad because there are so many people that still need it,” Batteen related.

It’s no secret there’s been a lot of head scratching when it comes to who to call, where to go and what to do to get that shot ASAP. Health departments, hospitals, clinics—all wracked at one time or another by supply shortages and phone book-sized waitlists. Moral to the story: it pays to shop around.

“The number of patients that have come up to me at the store while I was there and said thank you, thank you for having this,” Batteen said.

The pharmacy leader recently updated the policies at stores under her purview to make it easier for patients without access to the internet to do that over the phone instead.

She encouraged anyone who falls within those CDC guidelines to make an appointment.

“They easily can get an appointment,” she explained. “It’s live scheduling, so anytime someone drops an appointment, someone can take that appointment.”

Again, patients have the ability to do that over the phone or online and with any luck, sit down for a shot in the arm later that same day.

To register for an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An mid-Michigan organization aimed at helping the addicted community says fentanyl is causing...
Three suspicious deaths in Flint blamed on possible overdoses
Some Flint residents say they are fed up with blight in their neighborhood. They say the issues...
Blight causes rodent issues for Flint residents
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Michigan State Police trooper charged with felonious assault for K-9 incident
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Nelda Hunt died of Legionnaires' disease, which her daughter blames on McLaren Flint Hospital,...
Daughter of Legionnaires’ victim believes McLaren Flint is ‘getting away with murder’

Latest News

This tent at Bishop International Airport is part of a permanent COVID-19 vaccine clinic...
Bishop International Airport hosting COVID-19 vaccine site for Genesee County
COVID-19 vaccine
Workers setting COVID-19 vaccine appointments plead with people to answer phone
This tent at Bishop International Airport is part of a permanent COVID-19 vaccine clinic...
Genesee County opening permanent COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bishop International Airport
COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials advise people on COVID-19 waiting lists to answer their phones