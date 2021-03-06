Advertisement

Water giveaway Saturday in Flint

Non-profits planned to give out 1,500 cases of water.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some non-profit groups announced plans to distribute cases of water to the community over the weekend.

Friends of Berston Field House and Worshipful Master Patric Davis and Senior Warden Darryl C. Dunlap of Travelers Lodge said they planned to distribute 1,500 cases of water.

Attendees were asked to pull up so volunteers could load the water bottles into their car.

The drive-thru event Saturday was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Berston Field House at 3300 Saginaw Street.

