Frank Kelley, Michigan attorney general for 37 years, dies

Kelley, a Democrat, served from 1961 to 1999, winning statewide election 10 times.
Frank J. Kelley
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Frank J. Kelley has died at age 96. Kelley was affectionately called the “eternal general” for his 37 years as Michigan’s longest-serving attorney general.

Kelley, a Democrat, served from 1961 to 1999, winning statewide election 10 times. He moved to Naples, Florida, in 2020 and died Friday night.

Kelley was state government’s top lawyer at a time of sweeping change in politics and culture. He was credited with creating consumer and environmental protection divisions in the attorney general’s office and was a defender of civil rights.

Kelley, a Detroit native, was a lawyer in Alpena, a small town in northern Michigan, when Gov. John Swainson appointed him attorney general in 1961.

