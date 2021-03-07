Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A taste of spring returns this week.

And this time, it won’t be a “one and done.”

We could see temperatures 15-20 degrees above normal through Thursday, before colder weather returns.

Overnight, we’ll have our coldest weather right around midnight in the mid to upper 20s, with rising temperatures into the 30s during the morning.

A southerly breeze will usher in milder air to start the week on Monday.

During the afternoon, we should flirt with 60 degrees, especially along the I-69 corridor and southern parts of the Saginaw Valley.

The farther north you go, as well as closer to the water, readings will be a bit colder, 40s to low 50s.

Rinse and repeat through Wednesday, although our chances for rain will increase, beginning late Wednesday.

Thursday looks like a soggy day, so keep your umbrella handy.

Colder weather returns next weekend.

We might even see a few wet snowflakes Sunday as temperatures retreat into the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.