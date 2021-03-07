Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A taste of spring returns this week.

And this time, it won’t be a “one and done.”

We could see temperatures 15-20 degrees above normal through Thursday, before colder weather returns.

Overnight, we’ll have our coldest weather right around midnight in the mid to upper 20s, with rising temperatures into the 30s during the morning.

A southerly breeze will usher in milder air to start the week on Monday.

During the afternoon, we should flirt with 60 degrees, especially along the I-69 corridor and southern parts of the Saginaw Valley.

The farther north you go, as well as closer to the water, readings will be a bit colder, 40s to low 50s.

Rinse and repeat through Wednesday, although our chances for rain will increase, beginning late Wednesday.

Thursday looks like a soggy day, so keep your umbrella handy.

Colder weather returns next weekend.

We might even see a few wet snowflakes Sunday as temperatures retreat into the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rite Aid Pharmacy
Some mid-Michigan Rite Aid locations have more doses than appointments
The CDC Declaration Form must be filled out and signed to prevent someone from being evicted.
Eviction ban extended, but renters have to take action
Flint native Claressa Shields will look to become the first boxer in the 4-belt era, female or...
Flint community excited to see Claressa Shields put on a show in her hometown for the first time
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the Michigan National Guard troops deployed on a security mission...
Gov. Whitmer meets with Michigan National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.
COVID-19 vaccine
Workers setting COVID-19 vaccine appointments plead with people to answer phone

Latest News

Warmer weather on the way
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Warm-up coming this week to Mid-Michigan with highs getting into the lower 60s.
Season’s first 60-degree days coming to Mid-Michigan this week
One more cold day before big warm-up
One more cold day before warm-up begins
One more cold day before big warm-up
One more cold day before big warm-up