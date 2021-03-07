Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a sunny but chilly start to the first weekend in March.

However, much warmer weather is headed our way for the start of next week.

Look for mostly clear and cold conditions overnight with lows in the teens.

We’ll see lots of sunshine on Sunday, with a day very similar to Saturday.

A warm front will move through on Monday, sending the thermometer much higher.

Expect afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday, we could hit 60 degrees.

The last time this happened was back on November 20th.

Dry weather holds until very late Wednesday, into Thursday, when some rain moves in.

Cooler weather, back in the 40s, return heading into next weekend. - KG

