One more cold day before warm-up begins

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a sun-filled start to the weekend, we will do it all again today with plenty of sunshine in the forecast and very similar temperatures. We’ll see highs this afternoon in the upper 30s. Should be less wind today, too. Later this evening, a few clouds will move in from the west, but we aren’t expecting any rain or snow. A warm front arrives overnight and that means our temperatures will be rising from the middle 20s during the evening to the 30s by the morning.

Our big warm-up is still in the cards this week as temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above average for several days this week. Monday will be the first warm day with highs in the middle to upper 50s and then Tuesday through Thursday will see highs near 60 degrees each day. The last 60-degree day in Mid-Michigan was November 20 of last year so it certainly has been a while.

Dry weather is expected through Tuesday, but we’ll be tracking some shower activity that will move in during the afternoon on Wednesday. Some widespread and soaking rain is expected late Wednesday through Thursday. This is easily going to be the most rain we’ve seen so far this month. We’ll dry out for the end of the week as cooler weather returns.

