Saginaw Township Community Schools closed Monday amid staff shortage

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (3/7/2021)--Saginaw Township Community Schools will remain closed Monday, March 8 due to a COVID vaccine-related staffing shortage, according to a notification posted to the district’s website Sunday.

Staff members were told not to report to work.

Childcare and the Sherwood Pool will also remain closed, according to the district.

Classes will resume the following day, Tuesday, March 9.

