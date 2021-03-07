Advertisement

Saginaw Township Community Schools closed Monday amid staff shortage

Saginaw Township Community Schools
Saginaw Township Community Schools(STCS)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (3/7/2021)--Saginaw Township Community Schools will remain closed Monday, March 8 due to a COVID vaccine-related staffing shortage, according to a notification posted to the district’s website Sunday.

Staff members were told not to report to work.

Childcare and the Sherwood Pool will also remain closed, according to the district.

Classes will resume the following day, Tuesday, March 9.

