Season’s first 60-degree days coming to Mid-Michigan this week

The warmest days of 2021 so far are coming to Mid-Michigan this week as high temperatures will get into the lower 60s for the first time this season.
Warm-up coming this week to Mid-Michigan with highs getting into the lower 60s.
Warm-up coming this week to Mid-Michigan with highs getting into the lower 60s.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The warmest days of 2021 so far are coming to Mid-Michigan this week as high temperatures will get into the lower 60s for the first time this season.

Monday through Thursday all have a chance at getting to 60 degrees in Mid-Michigan, with Tuesday and Wednesday having the best chance. This week’s forecast calls for highs of 59, 61, 60, and 59 Monday through Thursday, respectively, with slightly cooler temperatures in the Great Lakes Bay Region and further north.

To put it in perspective, Mid-Michigan’s average high this week is 40-41 degrees so these temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal. The last time Mid-Michigan saw temperatures in the 60s was back on November 20, 2020 when Flint climbed to 64 degrees and the Tri-Cities climbed to 63 degrees.

It won’t be until the end of the week that temperatures will fall back into the 40s for daytime highs but even that will be a little above normal for this time of year.

Rain also returns to the forecast late Wednesday through Thursday.

