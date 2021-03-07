Surveying company under investigation over state contracts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A newspaper says federal agents are investigating a surveying company that has received millions of dollars in contracts from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The Detroit News reports that state auditors uncovered problems with billings in 2018, but the state continues to work with Surveying Solutions, based in Standish.

Records obtained by the News show federal agents are investigating whether officials at the company submitted phony expenses and gave six-figure, no-show jobs to their wives.

Surveying Solutions has worked on more than 150 state projects in recent years worth nearly $30 million. An attorney says the company will defend against the allegations if they land in court.

