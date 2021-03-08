Advertisement

22-year-old found shot and killed along Flint street early Monday

Flint police investigate the scene where a 22-year-old's body was found in the area of West Pierson Road and Cloverlawn Drive.
Flint police investigate the scene where a 22-year-old's body was found in the area of West Pierson Road and Cloverlawn Drive.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed along a street in Flint early Monday.

A passerby reported finding a body in the area of West Pierson Road and Cloverlawn Drive around 5:40 a.m. Flint police officers found the 22-year-old dead of an apparent gunshot wound lying on the edge of the roadway.

The victim was not identified Monday afternoon.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood for information Monday morning and collected some possible leads in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 810-237-6914 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

