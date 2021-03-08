Advertisement

35-year-old shot in the head at Flint residence

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 35-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Flint on Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Holly Avenue around 7 p.m., where they found the victim badly injured. An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The Flint Major Case Team, which includes officers from the Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police, are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information with information that may help investigators should call police at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at1-800-422-JAIL.

