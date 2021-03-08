Arenac County company facing FBI probe over state contracts

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan surveying company is now the focus of a federal investigation.

Federal agents are investigating the possibility the company defrauded taxpayers.

We know the company has done work for Saginaw, and the city’s Public Works director is having a hard time believing these allegations.

The FBI investigation into Surveying Solutions in Arenac County started in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit confirms court documents were unsealed by error for a brief time Thursday.

They were resealed again because it’s an ongoing investigation, but not before a Detroit newspaper was able to download the documents.

The court documents obtained by the Detroit News indicate that federal agents are investigating whether officials at Surveying Solutions defrauded taxpayers out of more than 7 million dollars by overbilling, submitting phony expenses and giving no-show, six-figure jobs to their wives.

The company, which also has an office in Saginaw Township, has worked on more than 150 Michigan Department of Transportation projects in recent years worth about $30 million.

“Hard to believe, both personally and professionally, I still don’t believe it,” says Saginaw Public Works Director Phil Karwat.

He says the city has paid the company about $230,000 over the past three years for a variety of surveying and engineering projects.

“Never had an issue, everything is accurate, the billing is accurate, phenomenal company, phenomenal people,” says Karwat.

Dennis Borchard of the Saginaw County Road Commission says his department has paid the company nearly $600,000 over the past three years and currently has two contracts with the firm.

Borchard says the road commission has had no problems or billing issues with Surveying Solutions. Despite the probe, MDOT continues to use the firm for projects. Karwat says so will the city until the investigation is complete.

“Its definitely not going to change the relationship the city of Saginaw has with that company, until all the findings are complete,” he says.

An MDOT spokesperson says even though the state is still using Surveying Solutions on projects, MDOT greatly reduced the company’s overhead rate as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.