DEA warns of several impersonation scams circulating in Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public to watch for scammers impersonating its agents with a variety of ruses.

Scammers claiming to be DEA agents have tried the following schemes recently:

Claiming the victim’s name was used to rent a vehicle, which was stopped at the border with a large quantity of illegal drugs.

Claiming the victim’s bank account has been compromised.

Threatening to arrest the victim for the fake illegal drug seizure at the border.

In many cases, the scammers instruct the victim to send money via gift cards or a wire transfer. Scammers claim the money will cover a fine for the illegal drug seizure or help resetting their bank account after it allegedly was compromised.

Scammers also spoof DEA phone numbers, so it appears a legitimate agent is calling on caller ID.

“Our office receives three to five calls a month from people all over the country, often moments after they have gotten off the phone with these con artists,” said Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin.

He said DEA agents never demand money, any payments or sensitive information over the phone. Any requests for payment or personal information to help DEA investigations would come with an in-person visit from DEA agents or a an official letter from the agency.

Anyone who believes they were the victim of a scam should call their local law enforcement immediately or file a report with the FBI online.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.