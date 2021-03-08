JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

The sunshine we enjoyed over the weekend continued to bathe Mid-Michigan Monday. It was accompanied by a healthy southwesterly wind which pushed temperatures through the 50s, and into the 60s in many locations. While readings were well above the average of 40-degrees, they fell well short of record levels. Overnight, mostly fair to partly cloudy skies are expected. Winds will be light and variable, and low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the north, to around 30-degrees for the southern parts of the area.

In the wake of a little wind shift line that made its way across lower Michigan barely noticed, we will see a decent amount of sunshine Tuesday as a southeasterly breeze prevails for the day. The result of that onshore component to wind will be a wide range of temperatures across the area Tuesday afternoon. Highs along the Lake Huron shoreline will stay in the 40s. The majority of Mid-Michiganders will have highs comfortably in the 50s. The south and southwestern parts of the area will see some low 60s.

More cloud cover is expected for Wednesday and Thursday, and there will a chance of some rain as well. The best chance of showers Wednesday will be across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. There will be a better chance of a more widespread rainfall for Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures each afternoon will move easily through the 50s. There is even a chance that highs will once again top the 60-degree mark in some areas. Behind Thursday’s rain, we will get cooler for Friday and the Weekend. - JR