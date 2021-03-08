Advertisement

Judge: Flint water charge against Snyder aide OK for now

Jarrod Agen
Jarrod Agen(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A judge has declined to dismiss an indictment against a former state official who is charged with perjury in an investigation of the Flint water crisis.

Genesee County Judge Elizabeth Kelly says the indictment against Jarrod Agen remains valid despite a lack of details and can be updated.

Kelly says she won’t decide whether the indictment was filed in the wrong county or whether the one-man grand jury had proper jurisdiction. Kelly says she needs to wait until another judge determines what grand jury material can be released.

Agen was Gov. Rick Snyder’s chief of staff. He’s accused of making a false statement while speaking to Flint water investigators in Ingham County in 2017.

