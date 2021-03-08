Advertisement

Mental health partnership helps Grand Blanc Township police

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police officers are often called to help when people are dealing with a mental health crisis.

A new partnership in Grand Blanc Township will ensure those people get the support they need. The Genesee Health System and Grand Blanc Township Police Department are teaming up to help the community.

“Officers across our county want to help and do the best they can, but we’re not mental health professionals,” said Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles.

The new partnership is giving Grand Blanc Township officers one more tool in helping the community when someone is dealing with a mental health crisis. Officers will have iPads linking them directly to behavioral health experts.

“If that person is exhibiting or mentions some sort of mental health crisis or behavioral need, they can ask to use the iPad,” Wiles said. “It connects them immediately with mental health professionals to come up with the best course of action and to get them the help they need.”

Wiles said his officers are trained to help in mental crisis situations, but having a medical professional can be necessary at times.

“All of our staff has received training to help identify those signs of mental crisis, but we’re not doctors and we’re not mental health professionals,” he said.

Jennifer McCarty, director of clinical services with the Genesee Health System, said having this kind of access to mental health support is critical.

“These calls are happening more often now,” she said. “Especially during the pandemic, people are less likely to seek preventative care. They find themselves in a difficult situation where law enforcement gets a call sometimes. We want to be there for them and provide support virtually when its absolutely critical for them.”

McCarty and Wiles say they’re working on expand this program across Genesee County to help reach more areas when people are in need.

