Michigan reports slightly increasing numbers of new COVID-19 illnesses

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The slight uptick in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases continued over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 1,960 combined for Sunday and Monday. The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 598,014.

Just over 8,860 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 1,266 per day, which is 166 more cases per day than last week’s daily average.

State health officials reported four deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,670.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached 549,881 on Saturday, which is an increase of more than 8,600 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers COVID-19 patients recovered if they have survived 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped as normal to more than 19,000 tests completed on Saturday before rebounding to more than 37,000 tests completed on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests increased steadily over the weekend and reached 5% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 increased over the past week. As of Monday, 920 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 47 from a week ago. Of those, 816 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 230 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 101 of them are on ventilators. Since March 1, there are four more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and two fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 3.373 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 1.63 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.661 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 82,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those, nearly 2.649 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 22,194 cases and 703 deaths, which is an increase of 118 cases.

Saginaw, 15,368 cases and 516 deaths, which is an increase of 53 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 684 cases, 25 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Bay, 7,252 cases, 282 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 30 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,410 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 1,266 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 2,474 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Huron, 1,674 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Iosco, 1,133 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Isabella, 3,605 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Lapeer, 4,484 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Midland, 4,514 cases, 63 deaths and 4,321 recoveries, which is an increase of 39 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 950 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 326 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,054 cases, 33 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Sanilac, 1,962 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,675 cases, 80 deaths and 3,420 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,921 cases, 128 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 30 cases.

