Michigan Secretary of State services curtailed for 5 days starting this week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone with business to transact with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office should get it done by Thursday evening.

The office is installing a major technology upgrade from 5 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. March 16. During that time, online services, self-service kiosks and branch offices will not be available.

Online voter registration will continue, but most other Secretary of State business will be on hold during the upgrade.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the upgrade will combine tens of millions of driver and vehicle records into a single system. When complete, more online services will be available and most people can use self-service kiosks for driver’s license or state ID card renewals.

Motorcyclists also will be able to add an endorsement to their driver’s license online beginning March 16.

Anyone with questions about the upgrade or new online services can call the Secretary of State’s Office at 1-888-767-6424 or reach out on social media.

