Saginaw County sets up new COVID-19 vaccine registries

Phone hotline available for 65 and older population while online portal set up for 50 and older population
Saginaw County Health Department.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department is setting up a new COVID-19 vaccine registration hotline for residents age 65 or older who are still waiting for their first dose.

Senior citizens age 65 or older who registered for the vaccine in Saginaw County already but haven’t received an appointment from the health department, a hospital or a pharmacy should call 989-771-1010. The hotline is limited only to Saginaw County residents age 65 and older.

COVID-19 vaccine registration for Saginaw County residents age 50 and older or caregivers of children with special needs will continue online on the health department’s website.

Saginaw County Health Officer Chris Harrington said the health department accelerating progress of vaccinating residents age 65 and older. Staff calling to set appointments for those residents are finding many people still on the registration list already have appointments or received the vaccine elsewhere.

“We are trying to minimize calls to people who no longer need to hear from us and maximize our staff and volunteer time,” Harrington said.

The new online COVID-19 vaccine sign-up process for Saginaw County residents age 50 and older allows the health department to open appointment times, send emails, call people on the list and allow them to self-schedule an appointment in the same place.

Harrington said the 50 and older age group can expect a wait before they receive the vaccine while the health department works through the 65 and older age group.

“Keep in mind that there are some folks 65+ who registered in mid-January and still haven’t been scheduled,” she said. “There just aren’t enough doses available to vaccinate everyone who is eligible to receive one all at once. It’s still going to be a process of people waiting and then scheduling appointments as they open up based on dose availability.”

