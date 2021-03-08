Spring-like temperatures arrive in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We are less than two weeks away from the official start of spring, but we will be getting an early taste of it this week as above normal temperatures settle in.

Today will be the first of several days with high temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal. Highs today should reach into the 50s in most places, but 60 degrees is possible in some areas. There is a little uncertainty with the temperature forecast further north and east as there will be a sharp temperature gradient across the area. Some places in the northern Thumb or along Lake Huron north of the Saginaw Bay may stay in the 40s. All of us will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with breezy winds.

Similar weather tomorrow with another sharp temperature gradient. The warmest places south/west will see highs in the 50s and lower 60s with areas to the north/east staying cooler in the 40s and 50s. All of us should stay dry though with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Warmer weather heading into Wednesday and Thursday with all of us climbing into the 50s and lower 60s across the area. During the afternoon on Wednesday, showers will be possible with more widespread rain on Thursday.

Cooler weather does appear to return for the end of the week and into the weekend. It looks like we will see highs returning to the 30s and 40s by Saturday.

