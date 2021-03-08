Student injures himself after igniting firework in school

NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) - A student has been injured after lighting a firework inside a western Michigan classroom.

No other injuries at Newaygo High School were reported Monday.

Newaygo Superintendent Peg Mathis calls it a “serious lack of judgment” by the boy but not an attack. Students were sent home because of the odor and smoke.

Newaygo is 35 miles north of Grand Rapids.

