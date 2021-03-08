United Way provides $1.2 million to meet Flint-area COVID-19 needs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The United Way of Genesee County is providing an additional $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief in the Flint area.

The money is going to the Greater Flint Urgent Relief Fund, which will disburse it to nonprofit organizations serving the community. The money will support programs with the following goals:

Addressing food insecurity and meeting basic human needs.

Preventing homelessness.

Providing face coverings and personal protective equipment.

Supporting COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts.

Providing health information and education to vulnerable populations.

“COVID-19 and the impacts it has on nonprofits and our most vulnerable populations is still very real,” said Tony Burks, United Way of Genesee County board chairman. “While there is a light at the end of the tunnel, people are still struggling to keep the heat on and food on the table.”

The $1.2 million gift came from a fund set up by Mackenzie Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

