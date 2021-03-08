Advertisement

Whitmer: Turn on lights Wednesday to commemorate COVID-19 anniversary

Michigan’s first two presumptive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed one year ago on March 10
(Photo by Kathleen Serie)
(Photo by Kathleen Serie)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michiganders are asked to turn on their outdoor lights on Wednesday evening to commemorate the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 and remember the lives lost across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are asking everyone to turn on lights outdoors from 8 to 9 p.m. March 10. One year ago on that date, Whitmer announced Michigan’s first two presumptive positive COVID-19 illnesses.

Since then, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed nearly 600,000 cases of the illness and nearly 16,000 deaths attributed to it.

“We’ve had a difficult year and lost so many fellow Michiganders,” Whitmer said.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues in Michigan, she hopes the lights on Wednesday evening symbolize the light at the end of the tunnel for the state.

“We have three safe, effective vaccines -- all miracles of science -- that will help protect you, your family, and others from COVID and help us get our country and the economy back to normal,” Whitmer said.

Gilchrist said COVID-19 has changed nearly every aspect of life in Michigan, but the bright lights of a determined resolve among Michiganders shine through the dark times of battle against the coronavirus.

“The simple act of turning on our lights is a way to remember and honor those we have lost and show that we’re all in this together and we will emerge from this crisis together,” he said.

