Attorneys seeking nearly one-third of $641.2 million Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Attorneys who helped negotiate the $641.2 million Flint water crisis settlement are asking the court for nearly one-third of the fund, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said the plaintiff’s attorneys representing Flint residents who will receive a share funds submitted a request in U.S. District Court for $202 million. That is more than 31% of the total settlement fund announced so far.

Nessel said her office is prohibited from providing an opinion on the attorneys’ compensation unless the court requests it. The court will decide whether attorneys receive the full amount they are seeking.

“The State will rely on the discretion of the Court to determine the fair and appropriate amount of settlement funds that will be paid to plaintiffs’ attorneys,” Nessel said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

The settlement fund includes $600 million from the state of Michigan, $20 million from the city of Flint’s insurers, $20 million from McLaren Flint Hospital and $1.2 million from Rowe Professional Services. More money could be added from other entities accused of wrongdoing before and during the Flint water crisis.

Flint residents seeking a share of the settlement have less than three weeks to register with legal counsel. Email info@flintwaterjustice.com or call 1-866-536-0717 for information on how to register. Registration is due by March 29.

