COVID-19 variant detected in 80-year-old Saginaw County woman

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department says it confirmed the county’s first case of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in an 80-year-old woman.

The woman received her test at an area hospital on Feb. 18 and it was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with a random sample for further testing, which showed she had the variant that originated in Europe last year.

The woman was released from the hospital and no longer was required to isolate as of Feb. 28.

More than 500 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been confirmed in Michigan as of Monday. Most of them were reported at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.

Health officials say COVID-19 variants appear to spread more easily from person to person, but they don’t appear to cause a more serious illness or increase the chances of death.

The health department says residents should continue taking precautions against COVID-19 spread as new variants become prevalent. Michigan’s first confirmed case of the B.1.351 variant that originated in South Africa was confirmed in Jackson County on Monday.

Precautions include washing hands frequently, wearing a face covering, following social distancing protocols, avoiding large gatherings, getting the COVID-19 and ventilating indoor spaces.

