First Michigan case of South African COVID-19 variant found in Jackson County

MDHHS confirms first state case of more contagious variant in a boy - still tracing his contacts
The State Health Department is confirming the first case of a new COVID-19 variant in Michigan.
The State Health Department is confirming the first case of a new COVID-19 variant in Michigan.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The State Health Department is confirming the first case of a new COVID-19 variant in Michigan.

The case was identified in a boy living in Jackson County.

The strain was originally detected in early October 2020 in South Africa.

Cases caused by this variant were first reported in the United States at the end of January 2021.

It’s believed to be more contagious, but there has been no indication that it affects is more severe than the common COVID-19 strain.

