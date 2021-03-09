Gov. Whitmer signs some COVID-19 relief funding, calls for talks on the rest

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills on Tuesday allowing Michigan to spend some of the state’s allotment of federal COVID-19 relief funding.

Whitmer vetoed bills spending some of the rest due to a disagreement with Republicans who control the Legislature. Instead, she is calling for a joint meeting between her administration and Republican legislative leaders to negotiate how to spend the remaining funds.

The bills signed Tuesday include a $2.25 per hour pay raise for direct care workers, $283 million in emergency rental assistance, $110 million more for ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts and $555 million for testing and contract tracing work.

“I think it’s great news that we’ve been able to get some of the federal funding available to us appropriated, including passing two of my key proposals to provide a wage increase for direct care workers and increased funding to help expand vaccinations for Michiganders who are 50 years old or older,” Whitmer said.

She declined to sign bills allowing for $2.1 billion in assistance to schools, along with an additional $339 million in rental assistance.

Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature made the school funding contingent on Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services agreeing to give up control of closing schools for COVID-19. That authority would be turned over to local health departments under the Republican plan.

Republicans made an additional $347 million in federal COVID-19 testing and contact tracing funds contingent on Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services agreeing to seek legislative approval for any emergency health measures lasting more than 28 days.

Lawmakers also withheld $339 million in rental and utility assistance with their spending bills, opting to hold that money in reserve for now. The Republicans bills also allow spending only $600 million of the $2.7 billion allocated to Michigan for food assistance.

“The bills I received were not negotiated with me or my administration, and I continue to call on the Legislature to ensure that we work together to ensure we maximize every penny that is available,” Whitmer said. “There were problems in the bills that I had to veto, and I expect the Legislature to step up to fix the bill to allocate all of the money so we can get back to normal as soon as possible.”

State Budget Director David Massaron sent a letter to the chairmen of the House and Senate appropriations committees asking for a meeting no later than Friday to continue negotiations on the remaining federal COVID-19 funds.

“Unfortunately, the Legislature tried to prohibit expenditure of funds for vaccine distribution and the return to school unless the governor signs legislation stripping powers from the executive branch. Rather than these political games, we need to focus instead on how to best help businesses and individuals most impacted by the pandemic,” Massaron said.

Former President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package last December, which allocated about $5 billion for Michigan. The Legislature has to approve bills spending that money before Whitmer’s administration can begin using it.

