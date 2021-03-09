Advertisement

Grand Blanc Township traffic stop leads to accused child predator from Nevada

The 33-year-old remains in jail while awaiting extradition proceedings
Grand Blanc Township Police Department
Grand Blanc Township Police Department(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A traffic stop in Grand Blanc Township on Monday evening led police to a man wanted in a child sex case from Nevada.

The Grand Blanc Township police officer pulled over the 33-year-old man in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue. Police say the suspect recently moved to Flint from California.

A check of the man’s identity showed he is wanted for criminal sexual conduct involving alleged child fondling in Henderson, Nevada. Police in Nevada offered to extradite the suspect from anywhere in the United States.

Grand Blanc Township police brought the man to the Genesee County Jail, where he remained in custody Tuesday while awaiting extradition proceedings in court.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State services curtailed for 5 days starting this week
Loud boom causes houses to shake north and east of Flint -- but what was it?
Flint police investigate the scene where a 22-year-old's body was found in the area of West...
22-year-old found shot and killed along Flint street early Monday
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The Flint Police Department
35-year-old shot in the head at Flint residence

Latest News

Saginaw County Health Department.
COVID-19 variant detected in 80-year-old Saginaw County woman
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Republicans blast Whitmer’s partial veto of COVID-19 relief spending
COVID-19 variant discovery a concern for a Mid-Michigan health department.
First South African COVID-19 variant case in Michigan a concern for local health department
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer signs some COVID-19 relief funding, calls for talks on the rest