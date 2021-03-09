Grand Blanc Township traffic stop leads to accused child predator from Nevada

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A traffic stop in Grand Blanc Township on Monday evening led police to a man wanted in a child sex case from Nevada.

The Grand Blanc Township police officer pulled over the 33-year-old man in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue. Police say the suspect recently moved to Flint from California.

A check of the man’s identity showed he is wanted for criminal sexual conduct involving alleged child fondling in Henderson, Nevada. Police in Nevada offered to extradite the suspect from anywhere in the United States.

Grand Blanc Township police brought the man to the Genesee County Jail, where he remained in custody Tuesday while awaiting extradition proceedings in court.

