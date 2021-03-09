Advertisement

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The sunshine we enjoyed over the weekend continued to bathe Mid-Michigan Monday.  It was accompanied by a healthy southwesterly wind which pushed temperatures through the 50s, and into the 60s in many locations.  While readings were well above the average of 40-degrees, they fell well short of record levels.  Overnight, mostly fair to partly cloudy skies are expected.  Winds will be light and variable, and low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the north, to around 30-degrees for the southern parts of the area.

In the wake of a little wind shift line that made its way across lower Michigan barely noticed,  we will see a decent amount of sunshine Tuesday as a southeasterly breeze prevails for the day.  The result of that onshore component to wind will be a wide range of temperatures across the area Tuesday afternoon.  Highs along the Lake Huron shoreline will stay in the 40s.  The majority of Mid-Michiganders will have highs comfortably in the 50s.  The south and southwestern parts of the area will see some low 60s.

More cloud cover is expected for Wednesday and Thursday, and there will a chance of some rain as well.  The best chance of showers Wednesday will be across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.  There will be a better chance of a more widespread rainfall for Wednesday night and Thursday.  Temperatures each afternoon will move easily through the 50s.  There is even a chance that highs will once again top the 60-degree mark in some areas.  Behind Thursday’s rain, we will get cooler for Friday and the Weekend. - JR

Most Read

A Rite Aid Pharmacy
Some mid-Michigan Rite Aid locations have more doses than appointments
The CDC Declaration Form must be filled out and signed to prevent someone from being evicted.
Eviction ban extended, but renters have to take action
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State services curtailed for 5 days starting this week
Flint police investigate the scene where a 22-year-old's body was found in the area of West...
22-year-old found shot and killed along Flint street early Monday
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

Temps Stay Mild for a Few More Days...
JR's Monday Night Weather Report
Some Clouds and a Hint of Fog Overnight...
JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report
Some Clouds and a Hint of Fog Overnight...
JR's Monday Evening Weather Report
Very warm!
Very warm Monday & Tuesday!