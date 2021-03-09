JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Cloud-filtered sunshine and light southeasterly breezes made for a pleasant day across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. As promised, that easterly component to the breeze sure had an impact on temperatures during the afternoon. Highs for the day stayed in the 40s lakeside, were easily through the 50s for most of us, and into the lower 60s for a few of us. The clouds will be increasing a bit as we head through the night, and the winds will turn in from the south. That combination will keep lows in the 40s early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will feature more clouds across the ABC12 viewing area. There will also be a chance of some rain showers across the northern parts of the area during the afternoon and evening. Even so, many of us will end up with slightly warmer temperatures for the day. It will be a noticeably stronger south-southwesterly wind that will warm us up. Sustained wind speeds will increase to 15 to 20 mph for many of us. High temperatures for the day will range from near 60 to the north, to the middle 60s for much of the area.

There will be a better chance of some showers for the area as a whole Wednesday night and Thursday as a cold front makes its way across lower Michigan. Even with the threat of rain, highs Thursday will have another chance of topping the 60-degree mark. Behind the front, a west-northwesterly wind will drop readings through the 50s Friday as some sunshine returns. Bright sunshine is expected for the weekend, but high temperatures will retreat further, ranging from the lower, to middle 40s. - JR