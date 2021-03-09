Michigan receives largest shipment of vaccines to-date

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Monday the state says it’s received its largest shipment of vaccines yet, more than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist sat down with ABC 12 to talk about how the rollout will impact Mid-Michigan.

“On March 22nd everyone over the age of 50, even if you don’t have a pre-existing condition will be eligible to sign up to get an appointment to get a vaccination.”

After the recent approval of Johnson & Johnson’s shot Gilchrist says all three vaccines are in Michigan ready for the arms of thousands of people.

“It’s yet another vaccine that is safe and effective yet another tool in our toolbox or in our arsenal, if you will, to be able to combat this pandemic.”

Over the weekend Genesee County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at Bishop International Airport. Thousands of people were able to get the vaccine.

Gilchrist says you can expect to see more events like that and he encourages people to go and register to get the vaccine.

“So this is really about partnership paving the pathway to ending this pandemic too, and so those large scale vaccinations, working in partnership with the Michigan National Guard coming in adding support and resources and logistics, it’s really going to be something really a Marvel to watch as we come together to get past this virus.”

Gilchrist says as the state continues to roll out the vaccine MDHHS and local health departments are working to close any disparities in access.

“We’ve been, you know more than doubled the percentage of Black Michiganders as a proportion of those who are getting vaccinated are working on increasing that every day to meet our goal of not having a racial disparity.”

Gilchrist says there is still a lot more work to do before there can be some more normalcy.

“The key to unlocking those experiences again to bring them out of our past and into our future is by everyone, getting this safe and effective vaccine when it’s their turn.”

To find more information about the COVID-19 vaccine head to the state website, https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.

